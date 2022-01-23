Houston deputy killed, suspect on the run after shooting during traffic stop, deputies say

HOUSTON – A Houston deputy was shot and killed during a traffic stop overnight and the man responsible is still on the run, according to authorities.

Cpl. Charles Galloway, 47 and a 12-year veteran with Precinct 5, died around 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 9100 block of Beechnut Street, according to a report from KSAT’s sister station, KPRC.

Galloway tried to conduct a traffic stop on a white Toyota Avalon. However, the situation escalated when the driver got out of the vehicle and immediately fired gunshots toward Galloway and his patrol vehicle, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner tells KPRC.

The man then got back into his vehicle and left the scene. There’s currently no description of the man; however, deputies said he’s driving a newer-model Toyota Avalon.

Witnesses claim the man used an assault-type weapon during the shooting, according to deputies. He is still on the run.

Galloway was pronounced dead at the scene, KPRC reports. He leaves behind a daughter and a sister, according to Constable Ted Heap.

Corporal Galloway joined in 2009, and has served Harris County for more than 12 years, according to Precinct 5 officials. He most recently worked as a field training officer in the Toll Road Division.

A search is still underway for the shooter and the investigation continues.

