Texas DPS special agent dies at SA hospital following ‘tragic accident’ in Eagle Pass, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A Texas Department of Public Safety special agent died Saturday morning at a San Antonio hospital following a “tragic accident” near Eagle Pass, according to DPS officials.

Special Agent Anthony Salas, 37, was conducting tactical operations in Maverick County and working with the US Border Patrol BORTAC when he was involved in the accident.

Details on the accident are limited at this time. However, DPS officials said Salas was injured and taken by EMS to Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center for treatment. Then, he was airlifted to University Hospital in San Antonio.

Salas died just after 11 a.m., Saturday, alongside his family, according to DPS officials.

DPS said Salas joined the department in 2013 and was stationed in El Paso. He began his career as a trooper with the Texas Highway Patrol before moving up in the ranks to a special agent in the Criminal Investigations Division.

He was also a member of the DPS West Texas Special Response Team and served with the U.S. Marine Corps before joining DPS.