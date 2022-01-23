Motorcyclist dies from injuries after shooting on Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist died from his injuries after a shooting broke out between him and another driver on the city’s Northwest Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 4:10 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E. Skyview.

Officers were initially called to the area for a shooting in progress. However, when they arrived, police found a man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

There was also a handgun and a motorcycle lying next to him.

Upon further investigation, police said the man was on his motorcycle when a white, four-door sedan pulled up next to him.

Video surveillance showed the motorcyclist and the other driver talking before the situation escalated into a shooting, with both of them firing rounds.

The motorcyclist and the other vehicle were struck by the gunfire. A woman ran from the vehicle as shots were fired and soon after, the vehicle left the area.

Police said the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased on scene. Officers are still searching for the woman who ran from the vehicle, and the driver.

Further details are limited and the investigation continues.