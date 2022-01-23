Motorcyclist killed in crash on South Side, San Antonio police say

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on the city’s South Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist is dead and a driver is on the run after a crash on the city’s South Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 2:08 a.m. Sunday in the 5800 block of IH-35 southbound access road and Southcross Boulevard.

Police said a man, 30, was driving a Suzuki motorcycle west on Southcross. That’s when a Honda Accord driving south on the IH-35 access road failed to stop at a red light and caused the motorcyclist to crash into the driver’s side of the Honda.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the Suzuki and suffered serious injuries, police said. He was taken by EMS to the Brooke Army Medical Center where he later died.

The driver of the Honda fled the scene on foot.

Officers said a family looking for the motorcyclist came upon the crash and notified his next of kin.

The driver of Honda will face a charge of failure to stop and render aid- death once they are located, police said.

Ad

More on KSAT: