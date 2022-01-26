‘Dangerous fugitive’ accused of fatally shooting Houston deputy caught in Mexico

Suspect Oscar Rosales is accused of fatally shooting Cpl. Charles Galloway, a 12-year veteran with Precinct 5, while he was conducting a traffic stop in the 9100 block of Beechnut Street.

HOUSTON – The suspect described as “a bold and incredibly dangerous fugitive” who was wanted in the fatal shooting of a Harris County deputy has been captured in Mexico, according to media reports.

Oscar Rosales, 51, was found in Ciudad Acuna, across the U.S.-Mexico border from Del Rio, KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, reported.

Authorities had been asking for the public’s help in finding Rosales, who had been on the run since the fatal shooting of Harris County Precinct 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway, 47, on Sunday.

KPRC reported that Rosales was located through a joint effort between Mexican authorities, the U.S. Marshals and Houston law enforcement. He is expected to be extradited to Houston.

Galloway was shot and killed around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday after pulling over a Toyota Avalon.

Authorities allege Rosales got out of his vehicle, fired multiple shots at Galloway with some type of assault rifle and then got back in his car and drove away.

“We have video evidence of him shooting our constable,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said during a news conference.

Prosecutors have filed a charge of capital murder against Rosales, said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Ogg described him as “a bold and incredibly dangerous fugitive.”

Authorities said that Rosales’ common-law wife, Reina Marquez, 40, and his brother, Henri Marquez, 42, have each been charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the case.

