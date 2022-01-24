HCSO sergeant killed while directing traffic, woman arrested, sheriff says

A sergeant with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office was hit and killed while directing traffic overnight, according to the sheriff.

The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday on East Sam Houston Parkway N. at Tidwell, KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, reported.

HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez, 45, was escorting a heavy load and directing traffic while off his motorcycle on the access road. He was also blocking the exit ramp when a driver went around his bike and struck him, he said.

Gutierrez was flown to a hospital in critical condition, but he was later pronounced dead, KPRC reported.

The driver, a 40-year-old woman, fled the scene but was located and stopped by another deputy, Gonzalez said. She showed signs of intoxication.

The woman was taken into custody for intoxication assault on a peace officer, but additional charges are pending. Her name has not been released.

Gutierrez was a 20-year veteran and worked in HCSO’s Vehicular Crimes Division for 13 of those years, Gonzalez said.

“Heavy hearts in our local community here,” Gonzalez said. “We ask that our community, as they always do, lift us up in prayer, for our agency and for the family that’s grieving today.”

It is with heavy hearts we mourn the loss of @HCSOTexas Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez (45). A veteran of 20 years, has served in our Vehicular Crimes Division for the last 13 years. Our thoughts & prayers go out to his wife, three children, his extended family, colleagues & friends. pic.twitter.com/qvF3xsgXtg — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 24, 2022

This is the second law enforcement officer in the Houston area that was killed in two days.

Early Sunday, HCSO Precinct 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway was conducting a traffic stop when he was shot multiple times. He died at the scene, authorities said, and the gunman fled.