Police, Crime Stoppers seek clues in slaying of 25-year-old man back in 2018

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person or persons responsible for the slaying of a man back in 2018.

According to police, Ray Richardson was shot and killed on May 9, 2018, just before 10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Canton Street.

Police said Richardson was last seen leaving the Artisan Apartments on Gembler Road and his Dodge Charger was found abandoned in front of an apartment complex.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

