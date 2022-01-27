Texas Kidney Foundation offering free at home kidney disease test kits

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Kidney Foundation is giving away thousands of kidney disease testing kits.

“The majority of people don’t know that they have kidney disease. One in three are at risk for kidney disease. One in seven have it, and they don’t know. They know nothing about it. That’s why it’s important. If you have diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, if you’ve been diagnosed with any of those three or if you’re obese, you need to get your kidneys tested. You should be monitoring your kidneys yearly,” Tiffany Jones Smith, CEO of the Texas Kidney Foundation said.

The test looks for a protein in your urine called albumin, which may suggest early signs of kidney damage.

Jones Smith said you can test your kidney health from home using a test kit.

“The results come almost immediately. In order for you to receive the test, it takes about two to three weeks to receive the test kit,” Jones Smith said.

Ad

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Jones Smith said the nonprofit was testing about 4,000 people for kidney disease a year. Last year they tested 750 people and with this new tool they hope to exceed the 4,000.

“If you have immediate concerns about your kidneys and you want to get tested, all you have to do is call us,” Jones Smith said.

For more information call: Texas Kidney Foundation at (210) 396-8440 or click here.