SILVER ALERT: Beaumont police searching for missing 69-year-old man

BEAUMONT, Texas – Beaumont police are searching for a missing 69-year-old man last seen Wednesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Clyde Freeman was last seen in the 1300 block of Euclid Street in Beaumont at 11:09 a.m. Wednesday. He wore a gray sweatshirt, black T-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes with white soles.

Freeman is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.