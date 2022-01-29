San Antonio Water System warns of active robocall scam targeting customers

SAN ANTONIO – An active robocall scam is targeting customers of the San Antonio Water System, according to SAWS officials.

The automated scam calls are warning customers that their service will be discontinued if they don’t press a number to make a payment, SAWS officials said in a news release Saturday afternoon.

Although SAWS does make collection calls, the company says that automated messages are only sent Monday through Friday, and that customers are urged to make a payment on its website or through customer service at 210-704-7297.

If customers fall victim to one of the scam calls, they’re urged to contact their financial institution to “dispute erroneous charges,” SAWS officials said.

The company says if customers are unsure if the call is part of the scam, they should confirm the date of their last payment on the SAWS website, or by calling 210-704-SAWS during normal business hours.

