SAWS: Routine testing prevents E. coli bacteria from entering drinking system on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – A raw, untreated water sample from a well on San Antonio’s North Side during standard water quality sampling indicated the presence of E. coli bacteria, according to San Antonio Water System.

Officials said the well, located at 6912 West Ave. near NW Military Drive, is part of the former BexarMet system.

SAWS shut down the Castle Hills well immediately based on the test result and will inspect, disinfect and retest before the well is put back into use, officials said.

SAWS said this is not a boil water notice, and that customers do not need to take additional measures prior to consumption.

“We are constantly testing all our water to ensure it is high quality,” Donovan Burton, VP Water Resources & Governmental Relations, said in a released statement. “Finding this result and responding to it demonstrates the safeguards in SAWS system are working the way they should, to ensure safe drinking water is flowing to your home.”

Raw, or untreated water, is water from a well before disinfection and before entering the system providing water to customers. Officials said all raw or untreated water is disinfected before entering the distribution system as finished water for customers.

All drinking water test samples taken from the SAWS water system for December and January to date have been cleared of any evidence of E. coli, according to SAWS.

“Under the Groundwater Rule established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality long ago, SAWS is required to provide public notice if a water well tests positive for E. coli or fecal bacteria,” SAWS said in its release.