Bexar County Jail inmate dies of COVID-19 complications at area hospital, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A 29-year-old Bexar County Jail inmate has died from COVID-19 complications at an area hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

Vanessa Estrada died around 1 p.m. Saturday at University Hospital. Deputies said she was initially booked in the jail on Dec. 6 for assault bodily injury.

According to the sheriff’s office, Estrada tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 4 while she was incarcerated in the jail. She was then relocated to another unit for quarantine until her condition began to worsen.

A few weeks later, on Jan. 24, she was taken to UH for further treatment.

Deputies said Estrada also had a pre-existing condition -- tuberculosis. They said there was also no indication that she had been vaccinated while in custody.

An investigation into Estrada’s death is ongoing by the Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office. The BCSO Internal Affairs and Public Integrity Units are conducting separate investigations.

Ad

More on KSAT: