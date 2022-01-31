60º

SILVER ALERT: Parker County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man, 82, with diagnosed cognitive impairment

Robert Lee was last seen at 9 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Saddle Club Road in Weatherford, Texas

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Robert Lee, 82 (KSAT)

PARKER COUNTY, Texas – The Parker County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 82-year-old man with a diagnosed cognitive impairment who was last seen on Monday morning, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety Silver Alert.

Robert Lee was last seen at 9 a.m in the 100 block of Saddle Club Road in Weatherford, Texas. He was in a brown 2006 Ford F-150 with Texas license plate DL14SH.

Lee is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt and navy blue dress pants, DPS said.

Officials believe Lee may be in danger as his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety. Anyone with information is asked to call Parker County Sheriff’s Office at 817-596-3131.

