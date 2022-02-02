Send a Valentine’s Day card to a patient at the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio

The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio is asking the community to send a Valentine’s Day message to patients in the hospital.

SAN ANTONIO – Being in the hospital generally isn’t fun, but it can be especially difficult on holidays. But you can help make Valentine’s Day sweeter for some young patients and their families at the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio.

The staff at CHOFSA is encouraging people to go online and send a Valentine to a child at the hospital. There are four cards to choose from and your card and message will be delivered with a small gift on Valentine’s Day.

Click here to send a card.

There are always ways to help the patients at the children’s hospital, including donating or volunteering. You can read more about those opportunities on the hospital’s website.

