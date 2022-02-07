SAFD: South Side house fire caused by defective fireplace

SAN ANTONIO – A defective fireplace was the cause of a house fire on the city’s South Side early Monday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 1 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of Cass Avenue, not far from Interstate 10 and Nogalitos Street.

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames showing from the home. The fire was knocked out quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said a defective fireplace is likely to blame for the fire, as the chimney had leaked smoke into the attic. The owner of the home managed to get out safely and was not hurt.

Authorities say, however, the home is a total loss. It is unclear as where the owner will go.