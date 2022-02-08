San Antonio university, college students and staff can use VIA services for free

Students, faculty and staff at several San Antonio universities and colleges can use VIA services for free this spring and summer.

VIA Metropolitan Transit said with the VIA U-Pass, students and employees have unlimited access to bus service anywhere in the VIA network.

The VIA U-Pass is available for more than 90,000 students and employees at the University of Texas at San Antonio, Alamo Colleges, Our Lady of the Lake University, the University of the Incarnate Word and CodeUp.

“The VIA U-Pass is designed to provide convenient access to public transportation and to help address the challenges of growing student populations with limited and paid parking options on or near campus,” VIA said in a news release.

The passes do not need to be purchased as they are provided upon class enrollment.

Riders can access the U-Pass through the VIA’s goMobile+ app, or by showing their school ID card. University students who do not have smartphones can present their school ID with a VIA sticker provided by their school.

Ad

For more information, click here.

Read also: