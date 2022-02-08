Texas entertainment group plans upscale entertainment center in San Antonio

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

A Dallas-based entertainment company announced plans Tuesday to expand to San Antonio.

Pinstack, an upscale entertainment and dining chain — operated under parent company Entertainment Properties Group Inc. — announced in a press release its fifth Texas location will open in the Alamo City in the third quarter of this year. A specific date for a grand opening was not released.

The new local spot will be at 742 NW Loop 410 near North Star Mall.

“We look forward to being a great community partner and job provider. We will bring with us over 200 new jobs to the community,” Mark Moore, CEO of Entertainment Properties Group said in the release.

Construction is currently underway for the more than 54,000-square-foot space, which will offer 28 bowling lanes with food and beverage service, a game room, high ropes course, video games and virtual reality technology. The facility will also include a 24-feet tall LED-lit rock-climbing wall, laser tag and bumper cars.

Pinstack also offers a full-service “Bowl Bar” with a wine list, cocktails and 24 draft beers.

“We plan to open two to three locations each year. We are working multiple deals across the country but focused on San Antonio for now,” said Entertainment Properties Group, Inc. Director of Marketing Leigh Ann Hatchett. The company currently has operating locations in Plano, Austin, Irving, and Allen.

