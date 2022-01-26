Florida-based childcare franchise announces expansion into San Antonio area

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

A Florida-based early childhood education center is expanding to Greater San Antonio, planning to open its first two local franchises in Bulverde, about 23 miles north of downtown San Antonio, and Schertz, about 20 miles northeast of downtown, in the fall.

The Learning Experience — headquartered in Deerfield Beach — announced Monday its coming expansion in a press release, citing an influx of young families to the cities, creating a growing need for childcare options.

Each new location will have capacity for upwards of 180 kids from 6 weeks to 6 years of age with childcare, enrichment programs, and early childhood education.

The newly built centers will be 10,000-square-feet with up to a 5,000-square-foot outdoor playground. Each San Antonio location will employ around 30 staff members.

The company has not announced a specific opening date for each site, nor specific addresses.

Franchisees must possess $150,000 in liquid capital and pay a $60,000 upfront franchise fee and a $30,000 deposit towards site development.

Franchisees should expect a total investment cost including working capital of $550,000 to $750,000.

