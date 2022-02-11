Jaguars at San Antonio Zoo make their Super Bowl picks

Arizona and B’alam, the well-known jaguar couple at San Antonio Zoo, started their Super Bowl LVI weekend Friday by making their team picks.

Arizona received two cardboard boxes, each with the logos of the opposing Super Bowl teams, for her anticipated decision. Who would the winner be, the Cincinnati Bengals or Los Angeles Rams? That was entirely up to Arizona to decide. Meanwhile, B’alam claimed his own victor at the window to his habitat.

After a few moments of curiosity and typical cat-with-a-box behavior, Arizona claimed the Cincinnati Bengals, but B’alam had different plans and chose the Los Angeles Rams.

Residents can visit Arizona and B’alam in the zoo’s newly opened realm, Neotropica. The centerpiece of Neotropica is Pantera Walk–presented by Texas A&M San Antonio, a unique catwalk system designed for the zoo’s jaguars. The walk winds through the Amazonian Aviary, creating a beautiful habitat similar to what jaguars would experience in a rain forest. Neotropica offers incredible views and learning opportunities for Zoo guests

Arizona and B’alam are the proud parents of a pair of cubs that were born in September 2016. The Jaguar birth was first for the zoo since 1974.

For more information on the zoo’s conservation efforts, click here.

