Admission to San Antonio Zoo is $8 on Friday for locals

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio residents can kick off the Valentine’s Day weekend at the zoo for a discounted admission price.

Admission regularly starts at $21.73 for adults and $17.16 for children ages 3 to 11, but the price will drop to $8 per person on Friday, Feb. 11.

Friday looks to be a beautiful day weather-wise

San Antonio Zoo frequently hosts locals day events for residents of San Antonio.

“This deep discount is the zoo’s way of showing gratitude towards residents of San Antonio; allowing for even more people to learn how the zoo combines conservation, animal care, and education in securing a future for wildlife,” according to zoo officials.

The San Antonio Zoo is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Upcoming locals day events are:

March 25, 2022

April 14, 2022

May 23, 2022

