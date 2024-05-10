Northside ISD instructional assistant arrested for allegedly assaulting middle school autistic student

Jacob Hallam was arrested Thursday after he was accused of assaulting a non-verbal, autistic student.

SAN ANTONIO – A Northside ISD instructional assistant was arrested Thursday after he was accused of assaulting a non-verbal, autistic student.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Jacob Hallam, who was employed at Connally Middle School, was caught on camera slapping a special education student several times in late January. The video also showed Hallam grabbing the student’s face and forcing her to swallow her food in the cafeteria. He then punched the student in the face and stomach, the affidavit stated.

The Northside ISD Police Department launched an investigation that resulted in Hallam’s arrest on a charge of injury to child - disabled individual, a third-degree felony.

Northside ISD released the following statement regarding Hallam’s employment status:

The individual, an instructional assistant hired Aug. 25, 2023, resigned March 6, 2024 amid an investigation by NISD Police, employee relations, CPS, and campus administration after the parents of a female student reported concerns to the campus. This remains an active investigation.