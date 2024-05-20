85º
Missing 14-year-old swimmer’s body found on South Padre Island shoreline

Girl reported missing Sunday morning, found hours later

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

South Padre Island (Photo by Viktoria B. on Pexels.com)

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas – Cameron County Park Rangers recovered the body of a missing 14-year-old swimmer who was reportedly in distress Sunday morning.

Park rangers had received a call for two swimmers in distress around 7:15 a.m. about a quarter-mile north of Cameron County Beach Access 5 in South Padre Island, about 297 miles south of San Antonio.

A younger swimmer was rescued when the park rangers arrived, but a 14-year-old girl from Harlingen was no longer visible, according to Cameron County Park Ranger Division.

The U.S. Coast Guard and other nearby agencies were notified about the missing swimmer, and they searched for her throughout the day.

By 11:10 p.m. Sunday, park rangers were notified about a body washing up on the shoreline two miles north of Cameron County Beach Access 5.

“The Cameron County Park Rangers recovered the body and received confirmation from the aunt and uncle of the deceased teenager,” a Facebook post from Cameron County Park Ranger Division said.

Authorities confirmed the body was that of the missing 14-year-old swimmer in distress. Her identity has not been released publicly.

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

