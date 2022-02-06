Get ready to ‘meet your next ex’ at the San Antonio Zoo

The art and signage have been completed on the San Antonio Zoo's parking garage.

SAN ANTONIO – Are you spending this Valentine’s Day single? Well, there’s an opportunity to meet someone new, just in time for the holiday.

The San Antonio Zoo is hosting “Meet Your Next Ex” singles night on Feb 12.

Singles can get the opportunity to participate in a speed dating event with cocktails, food, animal interactions, dancing and even giveaways to win a hippo kiss painting.

Each ticket comes with a wristband that identifies you as single, taken, it’s complicated, sidekick or LGBTQ+.

The event is 21 and over to participate and runs from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

