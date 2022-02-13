Suspected drunk driver killed in rollover crash on Hwy 90, police say

A man is dead after San Antonio police said he lost control of his vehicle and crashed on Highway 90 early Sunday.

SAN ANTONIO – A suspected drunk driver is dead after San Antonio police said he lost control of his vehicle and crashed on Highway 90 early Sunday.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of US Highway 90 westbound.

Police said the man was traveling westbound on the highway in a beige pickup truck when his vehicle drifted onto the south shoulder and struck a guardrail.

The man overcorrected and crossed three westbound traffic lanes, striking another guardrail on the north shoulder of the freeway, according to SAPD.

The impact sent the vehicle up and over the guardrail before it vaulted and rolled several times before coming to rest in a grassy area just south of the access road, authorities said.

Police said the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and he was ejected from the vehicle. The man died at the scene from his injuries.

He was later taken to the Medical Examiner’s office by ambulance.

Authorities said the cause of the crash is likely intoxication, but it is pending toxicology results. The investigation continues.

