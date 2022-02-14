Here’s how to get past some dating dealbreakers on Valentine’s Day

Dealbreakers come in all shapes and sizes, but which ones are truly worth it? Here is how to get past some dating dealbreakers

ORLANDO, Fla. – 2021 was rough when it came to looking for love. The pandemic has changed the dating world a lot.

More and more first dates are by video chat and multiple dating apps have reported that singles are more intentional when swiping right.

Studies also show that more people spent time reflecting on exactly what they’re looking for in a significant other.

Dealbreakers come in all shapes and sizes, but which ones are truly worth it? Here is how to get past some dating dealbreakers.

Too tall. Too short. Too much. Not enough. Everybody’s dating deal breakers are different.

A new survey reports that 86% of singles say being unvaccinated is a dealbreaker, 35% say a long-distance relationship is another, and more than 55% say being late to a planned date, is a turn off.

“There is increased pressure in the dating scene,” M. Clark Canine MA, LMHC, NCC, psychotherapist, speaker and author said.

Relationship experts say it’s unrealistic to expect your potential mate to go above and beyond for you from the start.

Don’t expect them to read your mind. Be open and communicate truthfully. Don’t make assumptions about who they are. Stereotyping is the quickest way to get them to lose interest. And the best thing you can do? Pay close attention to actions and don’t rush into anything.

“There’s a tendency to want to be too serious too fast,” Canine said.

Choose your dealbreakers wisely because you never know who’s out there waiting for you.

According to a match.com’s study, 76% of singles said that they desire a partner who wants marriage, and this is a 56% increase from 2019.

Eighty one percent of men say that sex is less important in a relationship now than before the pandemic.