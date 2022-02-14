Infant killed in multi-vehicle crash involving tow truck near Houston, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – An infant is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a tow truck in northwest Harris County, according to deputies.

KSAT’s sister station, KPRC reports the crash happened around 10 a.m. Sunday in the 6600 block of Cunningham Road near West Little York Road.

Deputies said the tow truck, which was hauling a vehicle at the time, was heading eastbound at a high rate of speed when it struck a stopped Nissan.

The truck then dragged the Nissan into a ditch and flipped it, KPRC reports. Both a mother and her 4 to 7-month-old son were inside of the Nissan at the time of the wreck.

Authorities said the vehicle that was attached to the tow truck also rolled upside down into a ditch.

The infant was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries, KPRC reports. The infant’s mother was also hospitalized but her condition is unknown.

Deputies arrested the driver of the tow truck at the scene on manslaughter charges for the infant’s death.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

