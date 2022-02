SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire crews are currently battling a large apartment fire on the city’s Northeast Side.

The two-alarm fire happened Sunday afternoon in the 4800 block of Ray Bon Drive.

Heavy smoke is seen coming from the roof of the structure and firefighters are utilizing a truck ladder to help extinguish the flames.

It’s unknown at this time what caused the fire and if there are any injuries.

We have a crew on scene and will bring more updates as they become available.