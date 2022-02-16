Man hospitalized after being hit by ladder on side of moving train, police say

Man struck by ladder on side of moving train, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s is hospitalized after he was hit by a ladder on the side of a moving train early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Lookout Road and Toepperwein Road, not far from Loop 1604 on the city’s Northeast Side.

At this time, details are limited. It’s unclear as to exactly how and why the accident happened.

The man’s family took him to a nearby hospital, where he was later transported by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center. His condition is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.