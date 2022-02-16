San Antonio woman sentenced to 7 years in prison for stealing $660K+ from Windcrest church

Lavelle Wilson pleaded guilty on Feb. 4 to theft and misapplication of fiduciary property from the New Creation Christian Fellowship church.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman who admitted to stealing more than $660,000 from a Windcrest church was sentenced to 7 years in prison, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said.

Lavelle Wilson pleaded guilty on Feb. 4 to theft and misapplication of fiduciary property from the New Creation Christian Fellowship church.

Wilson was the executive assistant to Bishop David Copeland when the theft was discovered and had worked for the church more than 30 years, the DA’s Office said.

Officials Wilson was in charge of two bank accounts linked to the church. The church’s executive committee conducted a review of the financial reports and expenses in 2019, according to the DA’s Office.

Wilson refused to turn over the financial statements, and the committee requested them from the bank. The DA’s Office said it was then that they discovered she had been taking money since 2014.

Officials say Wilson stole $667,542 from the church to pay for a trip to Hawaii, shopping sprees, upscale dining experiences, fast food, personal loan payments and cellphone payments. She also took cash from the church’s account for unknown expenses.

Ad

“New Creation Christian Fellowship trusted this defendant to help them do some good for our community. Her violation of that trust hurt this community,” said District Attorney Joe Gonzales. “Now that she has accepted responsibility for her crime, I know the church and its members can focus on their faith and service to our community.”

Wilson, who has no criminal history, has not paid any restitution. She is waiting to be transferred from the Bexar County Jail to a state facility.