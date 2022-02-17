Neighbors frustrated after car burglars hit Alamo Ranch community several times

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Residents living in the Summit at Alamo Ranch community hope one of their gates is fixed soon to prevent the crime they’ve experienced since it became inoperable recently.

The Summit I Exit Gate has been open for several days, which meant an open invitation to thieves to enter the community with bad intentions.

“A couple of cars pulled in, and I don’t know how many people were in them, but they were going through our neighborhoods stealing anything they could out of cars,” said Jessica Taylor, a resident of the neighborhood. “They stole everything from lanyards to keys to offices, garage door openers. Everything.”

People can be seen around 4 a.m. Tuesday walking house to house checking for unlocked doors.

One of the suspects got away with a 2009 Ford Flex belonging to Trancetta Brown, another resident.

“She is like, ‘Mom, where is Jackie’s car?’ And I am like, ‘It is out there,’” Brown said. “So, we go out to look, and it was gone. We had no idea. It is still hard to believe that someone came in and took my property.”

Residents are frustrated that the culprits targeted a community made up of mostly retired or active military members.

“We are not rich,” said Taylor. “We don’t have unlimited pockets. We have worked hard. We have defended our country, and we have earned everything we have. Don’t just come and take it. Earn it yourself. That is what is frustrating to me.”

The Homeowners Association released a statement saying they are aware of the situation with the gate and how much it will cost to get fixed.

Residents hope they move swiftly while praying the suspects are caught sooner than later.

“Think about what you do can impact the rest of your life,” Brown said. “There is no vehicle or property. This is Texas. People have weapons. It is not worth risking your life over, no matter what the property is.”

If you have any information to help Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies get to the bottom of this case, you are urged to contact BCSO.