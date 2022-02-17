Regroup, recharge and get ready: Some strategies for exhausted working moms

School, work, games, meetings, work, dinner, chores… and so much more. If it feels like your work is never done, you're probably right.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Twenty-four months. That’s how long we’ve been living in a pandemic world. For working moms, it may seem even longer.

Parents have lived through schools going virtual, the fear of sending kids back to class, discussions about masks and now, questions as to whether to vaccinate the little ones -- all the while keeping the household up and running and navigating the balance between working from home and going into the office.

The grind can wear out the best. But it’s a new year and now we have a new opportunity to regroup, recharge and get ready for what comes next.

A women in the workplace survey revealed 50% of mothers of young children say they almost always feel burned out.

A Harvard Business Review lists five self-hacks to help you start refilling your tank:

Technique number one, round up. The idea is to get a sense of forward momentum, by looking back. Take 15 minutes and list the things you’ve managed to accomplish during the past six months.

Technique number two, close it out. If it didn’t work, let it go.

Number three, find your point of control. This is a single, small part of your life that you have complete authority over with no kids involved. It can be as simple as keeping junk out of your car or doing a five-minute exercise routine each morning.

Number four, develop a single future anchor. This is something you want to achieve in the next 12 months.

Number five, give your career attention. Find 15 minutes a week to turn your attention completely towards your professional advancement.

The lean in survey found women are five times more likely to be responsible for most or all childcare and housework. More than a third said they spent five hours or more a day on those activities.

It’s important for your mental and physical health to divide up household work with your spouse.

Also, finding women who have balanced work and home life successfully and asking them to share their strategies can not only build friendships outside of the home but help you in the long run.