Man in critical condition after rollover crash on South Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after a rollover crash on the South Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of IH-35 S.

Police say a man was driving south on IH-35 in a pickup truck when his car left the road and hit a guardrail before striking a concrete wall.

The truck continued south and rolled several times. Officers said the man was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the truck.

His truck continued sliding south where it struck a second car that was stalled on the shoulder of the freeway before it finally slid to a stop.

The man was taken to a local hospital and he is in critical condition, police said.

Alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor to the cause of the crash, according to SAPD. The investigation is ongoing.

