Man fatally shot while trying to protect woman from gunman outside bar, police say

A man was shot and killed while trying to protect a woman from a gunman outside of a bar near downtown overnight, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot and killed while trying to protect a woman from a gunman outside of a bar near downtown overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday outside of a bar on St. Mary’s and E. Russell Place.

Police said the woman was leaving the bar when a man approached her while she was at her vehicle. He allegedly made advances toward her, but she refused.

The man got upset, pulled a gun and fired a shot in the air, according to SAPD. Moments later, two men tried to rush him to protect the woman, but got shot during the encounter.

One of the men was taken by EMS to the Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition. However, the other man who was shot died on the way to the hospital, according to police.

The armed suspect was taken into custody.

More on KSAT: