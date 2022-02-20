Search underway in San Antonio for stolen vehicle that had 7-month-old child inside, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle that was stolen with a 7-month-old girl inside.

The vehicle, a 2005 gold Chevy Malibu Maxx, was taken around 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of SE Military Drive.

Police said the vehicle has paper plates with a black strip that reads “Chevy” on the lower portion of its doors. One of the vehicle’s headlights may also be brighter than the other.

The child was last seen in a rear-facing car seat, in the backseat of the vehicle, according to SAPD.

Anyone with more information on the vehicle or the child’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.