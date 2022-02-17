SAPD searching for missing 15-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

SAPD is searching for Angelina Medina, who was last seen Wednesday in the 200 block of Merida Street.

Angelina is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. She has straight, shoulder-length brown hair and is right-handed.

The teen was last wearing a maroon hoodie that says Marshall High School in the front, jeans and pink Crocs.

If you know the whereabouts of Angelina, call SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

Also on KSAT.com: