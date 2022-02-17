Duo arrested for child sex crime charges may have other victims, Texas DPS says

Jose Tovar, left, and Dezaraie Mrazek, right, were both arrested on child sex crime charges in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday asked for the public’s help after two people were arrested on multiple child sex crime charges.

Jose Tovar Jr., 31, and Dezaraie Lynn Mrazek, were arrested in San Antonio on Thursday, according to a news release.

Tovar is charged with one count of promotion of child pornography, seven counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 6. Mrazek is charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 6, seven counts of possession of child pornography, one count of bestiality, one count of sending lewd and lascivious material and one count of failing to report an aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Now, investigators need the public’s help to identify other possible victims.

Anyone with information on Tovar and Mrazek are asked to call the Texas Fusion Center at 866-786-5972.

