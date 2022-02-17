Bicyclist hit during crash at Northwest Side intersection; SUV driver detained for erratic behavior, police say

Police respond to an accident at Bandera and New Guilbeau roads on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – A bicyclist was hit when an SUV crashed into another vehicle and spun onto the sidewalk of a Northwest Side intersection Thursday morning.

San Antonio police said the crash happened when the driver of the SUV was traveling southbound on Bandera Road and tried to turn left onto New Guilbeau Road.

The SUV crashed into a vehicle heading northbound on Bandera, and the SUV then spun onto a sidewalk. A bicyclist on the sidewalk at the time was hit and fell into a ditch, police said.

The bicyclist, a man believed to be in his mid-40s, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. His injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

Police said the driver of the SUV was “displaying some erratic behavior,” like appearing to stuff grass in the gas tank.

He was detained and will be tested for intoxicants “to determine whether it was an accident or if there’s a criminal offense or not,” police said.

At this time it is unclear who had the right of way.

