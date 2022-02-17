74º

South Texas police find $10 million in liquid meth in tanker trailer

Firefighters noticed crystallization forming around barrels

Pharr police discovered more than 700 gallons of liquid meth worth at least $10 million inside a tanker trailer. (City of Pharr)

Police officers in the Rio Grande Valley discovered more than 700 gallons of liquid meth worth at least $10 million inside a tanker trailer.

Pharr police said on Tuesday, an officer saw three men pouring liquid from 55-gallon barrels into 5-gallon buckets, and they were standing around the trailer.

The officer investigated and called for backup, and when firefighters arrived, they noticed crystallization forming around the barrels.

“They tested the liquid and discovered it to be methamphetamine,” the city said in a news release.

Authorities said in total, there were eight 55-gallon barrels, four 5-gallon buckets, and one trailer with 700 gallons of liquid meth.

“This massive drug seizure impacts way beyond our region where it was headed,” Pharr Police Chief Andy Harvey said in the news release. “This stemmed from a patrol officer’s attention to detail when he observed something out of the ordinary and he used our resources to further investigate.”

The case is now being investigated by federal authorities.

