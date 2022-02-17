Man arrested after drugs found ‘in plain view,’ BCSO says

Joseph Garza was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance PG 1 to 4 Grams, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, PG 1, and unlawful carry of a weapon with felony conviction, records show.

SAN ANTONIO – Deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 31-year-old man after methamphetamine and fentanyl pills were found at his home, authorities said.

Joseph Garza had a warrant out for his arrest when deputies went to his home on Monday, and that’s when they found drugs “in plain view,” BCSO said.

Deputies searched the home and discovered 101 grams of methamphetamine, 308 grams of fentanyl pills, scales, packaging equipment and narcotic ledgers.

“To put into perspective of how lethal illegal fentanyl pills actually are, according to the DEA, 42% of seized fentanyl pills tested contained at least 2 mg of fentanyl - which is considered a lethal dose,” BCSO said in a Facebook post.

The drugs are worth an estimated street value of $12,750.

Garza was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance PG 1 to 4 Grams, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, PG 1, and unlawful carry of a weapon with felony conviction, records show.

