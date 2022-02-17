SAPD: 2 teens wounded in drive-by shooting on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after two 17-year-olds were wounded in a drive-by shooting on the city’s West Side late Wednesday night.

Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to a home on Glendale Avenue, not far from West Commerce Street and South Acme Road after receiving word of two people injured.

According to police, the two teens said they were on Estrella Street when a vehicle pulled up alongside them. That’s when, police say, someone pulled out a gun and fired shots out the window and then fled. The individual has not been found.

The two teens were both shot in the leg and they ran to a house on Glendale Avenue where they called for help. The pair were taken by EMS to University Hospital, in stable condition.

At this time, a motive for the shooting is not currently known. A description of the shooter and vehicle were not released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

Ad

The investigation is ongoing, police said.