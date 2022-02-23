Some tips to help get your hands on hard to find grocery items

It's no secret that lots of items at the grocery store just aren't as available as they once were.

The good news: there are some ways to find those items on your list.

One recommendation: start early. That’s because most manufactures to the big grocery chains often arrive between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

And in some cases, the product is already on the shelves by 8 a.m.

Also, warehouse clubs like Sam’s and Costco offer options for finding what you want. These stores receive 12 to 20 deliveries a week from brand manufacturers, which is way more than the three to six a week for a typical supermarket.

You can also try reaching out to a manufacturer on Twitter or Facebook to help locate an item. Third party shopping apps like Basket may help as well.

And lastly, don’t underestimate the power of your fellow consumers. Nextdoor has helped people find hard to get goods just by asking.