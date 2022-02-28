Theft ring investigation leads to seizure of firearms, rare collectibles, Kerr County officials say

A Kerr County Sheriff's Office Investigation led to the seizure of firearms, ammunition, rare collectibles and drugs, officials said.

KERR COUNTY, Texas – A man is in custody after a theft and burglary ring investigation by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office led to the seizure of firearms, ammunition, rare collectibles and drugs.

Kerr County officials said Bayron Baize was arrested in Gonzalez by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers.

An investigation involving several burglaries in Kerr County and surrounding counties also led to arrest warrants for Michael Jeffrey McCollum, Billy Wayne Paine III, and Tom Hunter Ransleben.

Officials said multiple locations were searched. Officers found firearms, ammunition, a firearm suppressor, and 7.7 grams of methamphetamine.

Various collectibles, including silver, rare coins, rare comic books, and rare collectible figurines, were also seized.

“Anyone who has been a victim of theft knows it’s not just the value of the items in question, but peace of mind that is also taken. This investigation will be ongoing, and we’re not stopping until every related case has been submitted for prosecution,” Kerr County Sheriff Larry L. Leitha said.

