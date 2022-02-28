Woman shot during altercation on NE Side street, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old woman was shot in the arm during an altercation on the city’s Northeast Side early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 3 a.m. to the 5800 block of Spring Valley, not far from Judson Road and Nacogdoches Road after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, two women were having an altercation in the street when one of the women pulled out a gun and fired, shooting the victim in the arm. The suspect fled in a red vehicle, police said.

The wounded woman then went to a nearby house where she asked for help. She was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center by EMS for her injury.

SAPD said they are now talking to a witness who fled in a car when the shooting happened. Officers currently do not know why they were on this particular street.

As of now, the suspect has not been found. A description of the woman was not released. SAPD also did not say what the argument was about.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.