VIA to give free rides to voters on Election Day on Tuesday

Voters can got to any Bexar County polling site to cast a ballot

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Editor’s note: Find news, resources and results from the May 1 election on our Vote 2022 page. At 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 1, find all the latest results and livestreamed analysis on KSAT.com.

VIA Metropolitan Transit is giving passengers who show their voter registration cards free rides on Tuesday in honor of election day.

The complimentary fares are part of the Ride VIA to Vote Initiative to get locals to the polls.

“The goal is to encourage civic engagement and participation among VIA customers, and to reach voters who may not have reliable transportation to the polls,” officials said.

The fare-free trips will be offered all day Tuesday, March 1, for regular bus service, VIA Link, and VIAtrans paratransit service in VIA’s service area. Passengers will have to show a valid voter registration card to a bus or van driver.

Officials said registered VIAtrans customers should schedule their trip by phone or online.

Voters can visit any Bexar County polling site to cast a ballot on election day. Polling sites will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Here is a list of polling sites that will be open on Tuesday:

