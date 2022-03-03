Families can order more free COVID-19 tests from the government next week. Here’s how.

A United States government website is displayed on a computer, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Walpole, Mass., that features a page where people can order free, at-home COVID-19 tests. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Although COVID-19 cases are on a steady decline nationwide, the federal government will have more free at-home testing kits available for all beginning next week.

U.S. households will be able to order four more testing kits though Covidtests.gov, free of charge, according to federal officials.

A set date on when to order more tests hasn’t yet been released. However, you can keep tabs on the ordering process here.

This announcement came Tuesday during President Biden’s State of the Union address as part of his new antiviral initiative. Biden’s administration is also planning on having 1 million of the antiviral pills from Pfizer available and ready for use in April.

Ad

According to the Associated Press, the pill can reduce the risk of hospitalization from COVID-19 by 90%.

More than 270 million free tests were sent to nearly 70 million households when Biden launched the initiative on Jan. 19 in the midst of the omicron surge, according to the AP.

The COVID-19 tests shipped out within 7-12 days of ordering.

Health officials recommend anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to use an at-home test at least five days after coming in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

Ad

More on KSAT: