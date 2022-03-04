Man stabbed during fight near Northeast Side gas station, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 52-year-old man is in the hospital after being stabbed during an altercation in a parking lot near a Northeast Side gas station overnight, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. near a Shell gas station in the 2500 block of Nacogdoches Road, not far from Loop 410.

According to police, the victim was outside his van in a parking lot near the gas station when he got into a fight with another man.

Police said the victim was stabbed once in the chest and was slashed in the hand several times. The suspect, who officers described as being a tall male, fled on foot after the fight, police said.

The wounded man was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he is listed in serious condition. The man’s name has not been released.

SAPD said they do not exactly know why the stabbing happened, as the victim is giving limited information.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.