56º

LIVE

Local News

People are booking Airbnb stays in Ukraine. Here’s why.

Airbnb is waiving booking fees in Ukraine to help get money to hosts

Marilyn Moritz, Reporter

Ken Huizar, Photojournalist

Tags: Consumer, Ukraine, Money, Airbnb

SAN ANTONIO – Melody Goeken booked a five-night stay in the capital of war-ravaged Ukraine for next week. She has no intention of going.

“This was a way I felt I could put cash in someone’s pocket,” she said.

She logged on to Airbnb and searched for a private individual host rather than a corporation. She booked with a man named Baris in Kyiv.

“I followed up with an email to him to please donate those five nights to refugees, or if they are not comfortable with that, they were welcome to keep the money to use for their family,” Goeken said.

Booking on the platform has become a grassroots wave of generosity that’s caught fire on social media. It’s viewed as a way to gift funds fast and personally.

Airbnb co-founder Brian Chesky tweeted that in just 48 hours last week, more than 61,000 nights had been booked in Ukraine and that nearly $2 million would be going to hosts in need.

“I can just imagine how they are living and how afraid they are,” Goeken said. “And really, I paid $22 a night, which is nothing. I would have spent that much going out to lunch.”

Baris responded to Goeken’s email thanking her for her kindness, adding a heart emoji.

Airbnb is waiving fees on all bookings in Ukraine so the hosts maximize income.

The company’s non-profit side Airbnb.org is also working to help people around the world host refugees in spare rooms.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

As a consumer reporter, Marilyn is all about helping people stay safe and save a buck. Since coming to KSAT in 1985, she’s covered everything from crime to politics, winning awards for her coverage of the Mexican Mafia, Oklahoma tornadoes, children’s transplants, an investigation into voting irregularities and even a hit-and-run Santa Claus.

email

facebook

twitter

Before starting at KSAT in August 2011, Ken was a news photographer at KENS. Before that he was a news photographer at KVDA TV in San Antonio. Ken graduated from San Antonio College with an associate's degree in Radio, TV and Film. Ken has won a Sun Coast Emmy and four Lone Star Emmys. Ken has been in the TV industry since 1994.

email