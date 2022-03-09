Natural gas service expected to be restored by Friday in Seguin, McQueeney

SEGUIN, Texas – CenterPoint Energy customers in Seguin and McQueeney should get their natural gas service restored by Friday, utility officials said Wednesday.

More than 4,300 CenterPoint Energy customers are without natural gas following an outage Tuesday that the utility blamed on damage to another company’s pipeline that serves the towns.

Centerpoint Energy officials said Wednesday that repairs had been finalized, the process of turning off all natural gas meters was concluded and the relighting process had begun.

“More than 300 company employees, contractors and mutual assistance crews have been called to help expedite the restoration process. Qualified service technicians will come to customers’ homes or businesses today to turn on their natural gas meters. Technicians will work on the restoration process overnight and we expect most service to be restored by Friday. We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to restore service to our communities,” said Tal Centers, Vice President, Texas Gas at CenterPoint Energy.

Technicians will be working extended hours for the relighting process.

Customers don’t need to take any action to get their service restored. If an adult over age 18 is not at the service address when a technician arrives, the company will leave a door hanger with instructions. All CenterPoint Energy technicians and contractors wear badges and will show them to customers upon request before entering a home or business.

