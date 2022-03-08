59º

Seguin experiencing natural gas service outage

Unclear when issue will be resolved

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

SEGUIN, Texas – The City of Seguin is experiencing a natural gas outage after what city leaders described as a “system crash” with a main line that provides gas service to the city.

City leaders posted on Facebook that it’s undetermined when the issue would be resolved.

Anyone experiencing a natural gas outage is encouraged to call Centerpoint Energy at 800-427-7142.

Posted by City of Seguin - Government on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

