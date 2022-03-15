Man, 84, killed in rollover after crash with dump truck, New Braunfels police say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – An 84-year-old man was killed after a crash involving a dump truck on Monday afternoon, New Braunfels police said.

Police and firefighters were called to the intersection of FM 725 and West Zipp Road around 3:30 p.m. to respond to the rollover crash involving the dump truck and a pickup truck, which was towing a trailer.

NBPD identified the pickup driver as Antonio Garcia Olvera from New Braunfels.

Police said the dump truck collided with the side of Olvera’s truck, causing the pickup to roll over onto the driver’s side.

Olvera was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 62-year-old man from Seguin driving the dump truck was unharmed, NBPD said.

The road was closed for several hours and reopened around 7 p.m.