59º

LIVE

Local News

Man, 84, killed in rollover after crash with dump truck, New Braunfels police say

Victim identified as Antonio Garcia Olvera from New Braunfels

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: new braunfels, crash, fatal crash
Police lights. (KPRC/File)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – An 84-year-old man was killed after a crash involving a dump truck on Monday afternoon, New Braunfels police said.

Police and firefighters were called to the intersection of FM 725 and West Zipp Road around 3:30 p.m. to respond to the rollover crash involving the dump truck and a pickup truck, which was towing a trailer.

NBPD identified the pickup driver as Antonio Garcia Olvera from New Braunfels.

Police said the dump truck collided with the side of Olvera’s truck, causing the pickup to roll over onto the driver’s side.

Olvera was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 62-year-old man from Seguin driving the dump truck was unharmed, NBPD said.

The road was closed for several hours and reopened around 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes breaking news, COVID-19 coverage, personal finance stories on the "Money: It's Personal" series, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" series.

email